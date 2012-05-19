HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $36 Million, This Palatial South African Villa Comes With A 3D Movie theatre

Meredith Galante
Villa Enigma cape town south africa $36 million

Villa Enigma, located in Cape Town, South Africa, recently hit the market for $36 million.The home is a seven bedroom, seven bathroom white mansion that features a 3-D movie theatre, Olympic-sized pool, an elevator, massage room, and sauna.

The house has more than 17,000 square feet of living space.

Welcome to Villa Enigma.

The trees add some extra privacy to the house.

You enter into a grand foyer.

All of the draperies are from Paris.

The dining room is secluded by imported doors.

The floor to ceiling windows offer a green-house type of effect in this seating area.

The details in the bathroom are exquisite.

We love the way the ceiling is painted in the master bedroom.

There's a garden cottage on the property.

The house has a 23,400 square foot garden.

Check out the view from the house.

The mountains look as if they are in walking distance.

The garden cottage has private access to a secure double parking, atelier, winter garden, and teahouse.

The backyard would be a great place to host a party.

There's also a one-bedroom staff cottage on the property.

The columns make the patio stand out.

There's a shaded area to eat.

The gardens are almost as impressive as the inside of the house.

Love the water?

