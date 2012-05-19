HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $36 Million, This Palatial South African Villa Comes With A 3D Movie theatre

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
Villa Enigma, located in Cape Town, South Africa, recently hit the market for $36 million.The home is a seven bedroom, seven bathroom white mansion that features a 3-D movie theatre, Olympic-sized pool, an elevator, massage room, and sauna.
The house has more than 17,000 square feet of living space.
The garden cottage has private access to a secure double parking, atelier, winter garden, and teahouse.
