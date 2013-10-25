An Industrial Heiress' Cape Cod Private Island Estate Is On Sale For $US8.7 Million

Fox Island is a private island estate in Cape Cod and sadly, its owner, heiress Carolyn Crossett Rowland passed away last year. The island is now on sale for $US8.695 million,

according to the Wall Street Journal.

Rowland was a photographer and philanthropist. Her grandfather, Edward Savage Crossett, was a 19th century industrialist whose lumber company helped build the America railroad system.

The house on Fox Island is 5,870-square-feet with 7 bedroom and 6 baths. There’s also a guest house, salt water in-ground pool and deep water dock on the property.

Jack Cotton Jr. of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing, along with Peggy Rowland and Marcus Nese, also of Sotheby’s.

