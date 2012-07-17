Capcom Just Opened A 'Resident Evil' Themed Restaurant In Japan

Here’s a photo of the waitresses, better known as S.T.A.R.S. ANGELIQUE.

Photo: Screenshot / Kotaku

Fans of the “Resident Evil” franchise can now indulge in the limited-time “Resident Evil” restaurant that has opened up in Shibuya, Japan.”The Biohazard Cafe & Grill” will only be around for the next year but during that time, fans (and foodies) can treat themselves to “Resident Evil” themed food (brains, anyone?), exclusive memorabilia, a life-sized monument of Tyrant–biologically engineered super-soldiers and also extremely good looking waitresses.



The coolest part about this place?The life-sized Tyrant statue.

Here’s the terrifying life-sized Tyrant statue.

Photo: Screenshot

Through 3D mapping technology, the statue “comes to life.” And when it does, the restaurant staff (also known as S.T.A.R.S. ANGELIQUE) will shoot him down to replicate a typical “Resident Evil” shooting sequence.The restaurant opened on Friday but will only be around for a year. Just in time to promote Capcom’s launch of “Resident Evil 6” October 2.

You can check out more photos of the restaurant on Kotaku.

