Capacity Utilization Jumps, But Look How Low It is...

First, the good news: Total industrial capacity utilization jumped in August to 69.6%, which is higher than it’s been in several months, though right what economists were expecting. As we noted yesterday, capacity utilitization is tightly connected to employment, so if we could start to see a rise in this measure then that augurs positively on the jobs front.



The bad news: Well, this chart from Calculated Risk basically tells it all. Then again, a V has to start somewhere.

