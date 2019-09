Photo: Screenshot

Capital Research Group, a huge mutual fund, just took a huge new position in InterOil.According to a recent filing with the SEC, Capital Research Group is now the 4th biggest shareholder in IOC after buying about 3 million shares in the company.



The top three holders are Wells Capital Management, PIE Group, and Soros.

