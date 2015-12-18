This hat can keep cancer patients from losing their hair

One of the most common side effects of chemotherapy is hair loss, but a new device was just cleared by the FDA that can prevent it.

The DigniCap is a silicon cap that cools a patient’s head to keep cancer-fighting drugs from harming hair follicles.

It’s widely used around the world, but was unavailable in the US until now, and was approved for breast cancer patients just this week.

According to UPI, in a test of 122 women with early-stage breast cancer, 70% kept more than half of their hair. The cap is worn 30 minutes before chemotherapy, and for another 90 minutes after. During this time period, a patient’s hair is cooled to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, which shrinks the follicles.

The device costs between $1,500 and $3,000, and the company that makes it plans to lease the device to cancer-treatment centres across the country.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

