Cap And Trade Didn't Work In Europe And It Won't Work Here (CLIP)

Bjorn Lomborg, a credible voice of scepticism towards climate-change policies, appeared on a Fox News/Wall Street Journal show to explain why the climate bill is a hunk of junk.



His reasons: It will only lower global temperatures by .2 per cent, it’s a smorgasbord for political interests, and it didn’t work in Europe.

Instead, he says, there should be an across the board tax of $7 per ton of CO2, and more money should be spent on R&D. If solar panels were cheaper than fossil fuels by 2040, then we wouldn’t need government mandates. Economics would take over.



