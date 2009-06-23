Cap And Trade Bill Scheduled For A Vote On Friday

Europe shuns thin film solar for poly silicon. [Greentech Media]
The spike in gas prices is bad news for the consumer. [Econbrowser]
Analysts want First Solar to keep slashing costs. [Earth2Tech]
China’s biggest supplier of polysilicon is acquired for $3.4 billion. [Bloomberg]
Uncle Sam is the best VC for cleantech. [Green Inc.]
Wind turbine patent for sale on eBay. [Green Light]
India thinking about giving oil and gas companies a tax holiday. [FT]
Vote on cap and trade scheduled for Friday in the House. [Bloomberg]
