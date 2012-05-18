China's Biggest Philanthropist Puts America's Biggest Philanthropist To Shame

Chinese glass tycoon Cao Dewang donated $580 million to charity last year, far outpacing the $372 million donation made by America’s biggest living donor, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.



Cao donated 300 million shares of his company, Fuyao Glass, to the Heren Foundation, a charity he owns. At the time, the shares were worth $563 million, according to the HuRun Report, which looked at donations made between January 2011 and March 2012 and ranked the 100 biggest Chinese donors.

Cao also gave $13 million to his hometown, Fuqing City, to rebuilt historical site, according to HuRun.

Cao, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion and is the 187th wealthiest man in China, has donated some $800 million since 1983.

Property tycoons Xu Jiayin and Wang Jianlin ranked second and third, with donations of $120 million and $44 million, respectively.

Allen, in comparison, was the biggest living donor in the U.S. last year. He gave away some $372 million to charities including the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and the Allen Institute for Brain Science, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

That’s still incredibly generous.

