4chan Founder Moot's New Startup Canvas Goes (Semi) Public

Canvas, the startup founded by 4chan founder moot and which hopes to be like 4chan, but without the porn and other highly offensive content, has peeled back the curtain. The site is still invite-only, but now threads are public.Canvas, like 4chan, is an image board: someone posts an image and other people respond with other images, which are often “remixes” of the previous image, which Canvas makes really easy to do. From this fast-paced crucible are born the memes that take over the internet.



Here’s a Canvas thread with a pony, for example → (potentially NSFW)

And don’t miss our full tour of what Canvas is like →

