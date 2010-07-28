Canvas, The New Startup From 4Chan Founder Moot, Is Hiring

Christopher “moot” Poole, founder of the notorious imageboard site 4chan, is looking for developers to join his new startup, Canvas Networks.



A job post on the startup’s website says the company is looking for one frontend and one backend developer, and leaves open the possibility of further hires: “Don’t see your position listed here but think you’d be a great fit and want to get involved? Send us a note anyway, we’d love to hear from you.”

Chris has kept his plans with Canvas to himself, but whatever the startup is up to, it’s impressing the right people. Canvas investors include Andreessen Horowitz, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, Founder Collective, Joshua Schachter, and Caterina Fake.

So here’s the deal, developers: to thank us for bringing this terrific employment opportunity to your attention, be sure to report back to [email protected] with a full report once you land the job.

