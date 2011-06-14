Canvas Lures Union Square Ventures Into Its $3 Million Round

Photo: Wikipedia

Christopher Poole, founder of 4chan, just announced a $3 million Series A round for his latest startup, Canvas. Union Square Ventures is invested, along with angel investors SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Founder Collective and Joshua Schachter.



Canvas lets users post images and videos to discussion boards. Users can interact with the images, Photoshop and share them with friends.

Poole flew to California to recruit his team of five and brought them back to New York. He’ll use the money to improve the product, hire more people and keep an eye out for “opportunistic investments.”

