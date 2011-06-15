Hey Canvas sceptics: They're Making Gorgeous Art There

Photo: Canvas

Canvas, 4chan founder Christopher “moot” Poole’s startup, was in the news yesterday because top VC firm Union Square Ventures led a $3 million round of investment into the company. Canvas is basically an image board, where people can post and remix images, we revealed in our Canvas tour in March. A lot of people don’t see the point in funding an image board and wonder how it’s possible to make money from memes.



But Canvas is more than just that. As the name says, it’s an online community where people can create all sort of stuff, including, as we’ve found, beautiful art.

In one amazing Canvas thread, one user found an online drawing tool called Scribbler, and the community went to work, producing some amazing stuff.

In a moot interview, Canvas was described as “4chan with its pants on.” There’s definitely some of that. But sceptics should look at this to see there’s much more.

