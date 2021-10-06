Canva’s new sustainability pledge is an example of how companies are making values part of their hiring strategy

Canva has committed to being the first Australian company to sign a sustainability pledge committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The company’s investment in ethical and sustainability initiatives are indicative of a wider trend toward using company culture as a recruitment strategy.

“It’s our responsibility to operate the company in a way that our customers agree with,” Cameron Adams, Canva’s co-founder and chief product officer, told Business Insider Australia.

Canva is cultivating a beehive on the roof of its Sydney office.

The company says it uses the honey in its office kitchen, but that the bees also pollinate a radius of up to 1.5km around its offices, taking the impact well beyond a single city block.

But the bees are more than an office perk or a novel activity for those seeking an excuse to peel their eyes away from their computer screen.

Increasingly, social justice, ethical practices and sustainability commitments are becoming a core part of the strategy used by tech and other businesses to attract talent.

The Australian tech unicorn has announced it has committed to being the first Australian company to sign The Climate Pledge; an initiative co-founded by Canva’s web services partner Amazon.

The pledge is a global commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 that Amazon says will enable participants to meet The Paris Agreement 10 years early.

Canva said the pledge will hold it to public commitments to “measure and report on greenhouse gas emissions as well as continue to implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris agreement through business change and innovations.”

A mission statement that goes beyond profit

In a blog post announcing the commitment, Cameron Adams, co-founder and chief product officer of Canva said joining The Climate Pledge was one part of a wider sustainability project for the company.

“It’s also deeply aligned with one of our core values as a company – to be ‘a force for good’,” Adams said.

Adams told Business Insider Australia the ambitious nature of the climate pledge aligned with the company’s values around setting “ambitious goals” that pushed it to learn, adapt, change strategies and “keep that goal in mind as you’re heading towards that vision.”

It’s a statement in keeping with the approach of startups and companies looking to attract Millennial and Gen Z employees who increasingly look to work at companies that share their worldview and values.

Deloitte’s 2021 Millennial & Gen Z Survey found that just under half of Australian millennials and Gen Zs – 48% and 47% respectively – believe that “business’ only focus on their own agendas and have no ambition beyond wanting to make money.”

It showed 33% of millennials and 44% of Gen Z said they have made choices over the types of work they’d do and the organisations they’re willing to work for based on their personal beliefs and ethics.

And around 33% of both cohorts said climate change was their top concern.

Adams said for private companies there was an overwhelming expectation they go beyond the corporate box-ticking of the past when committing to social and ethical campaigns.

“I think it’s almost become the responsibility for private companies like ours to take this step, because we do have the ability to do it,” he said.

Sustainability as a competitive advantage

Taking a larger and more public step in its sustainability initiatives is part of Canva’s stated desire to innovate in all areas of its business including company culture and ethics — along with product design and business development.

“For us, it’s really about not just doing business as usual,” Adams said.

In August, the company announced it was transitioning to a remote-first flexible working policy that means it only expects its employees to attend work at the office around eight times a year.

“We believe traditional workplaces will become the exception when it comes to the future of work,” the company said of its decision, which saw it join fellow tech unicorn Atlassian in pioneering company-wide flexibility that hadn’t yet been seen on a large scale in Australia.

Adams said that while, traditionally, companies have been focused on shareholder value and profit, “a new wave of companies is coming through [where the company] really reflects the people that are working here.”

“Here at Canva we have a lot of people who care deeply about the climate and other issues,” Adams said, “and they want to work at a place that’s having a positive impact on issues that they care about.”

For the company, projects like its new raft of sustainability initiatives boost its attractiveness as a place to work.

“Being able to support positive change in climate change, or social issues, through the choices you make as a consumer or someone interacting with an organisation is really powerful.”

Adams added that he runs onboarding sessions for the company where he said the most common answers he hears on why new employees want to work at the company “because they want to have a positive impact on the world through the work that they do every day.”

‘We can afford to do more’

“As the company becomes more valuable and we get more resources, we can afford to do more,” Adams said of the company’s raft of newly-announced sustainability initiatives.

Canva hit a new milestone with a $US40 billion valuation following a fresh round of capital raising in September, making it potentially Australia’s most valuable unlisted company.

Adams said that independent of the pledge the company was moving toward environmental milestones, with its Australian operations already achieving carbon neutrality and its global operations on-track to hit the same milestone by the end of the year.

He said its global operations and data services — powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) — would also be transitioning to becoming 100% powered by renewable energy.

Another goal is to become ‘climate positive’ by 2023, which will involve reducing employee emissions by 50% over the next five years.

The company is strongly promoting what Adams said was a culture where the decisions employees make, “whether they’re an engineer, designer, product manager on a marketing team, the decisions [they] make feed into Canva not only becoming more successful, but also being a force for good around the world.”

“And honestly, it’s something that attracts the best and brightest,” he said.