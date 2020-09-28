Canva has rolled out a series of iOS 14 templates to help users customise their iPhone home screens and icons

Image: Canva

Canva has released a range of free iOS 14 icon kits and wallpapers.

It gives Apple’s iOS 14 users a chance to change the background and icons on the home screens.

Take a look at Canva cofounder and CEO Melanie Perkins’ iPhone background.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Thinking of changing your iPhone icon designs?

Australian design platform Canva has released a range of free customisable home screen templates for iOS 14.

With these templates, users can design their own personalised home screen and app icons, whether that’s through neon lights or unique icons.

All you need to do is browse and select your preferred theme, adjust the images and colours to the ones you like and download the icon pack to your device.

The new templates come amid the trend of people switching up their iPhone home screen layouts with custom characters and new designs.

Canva’s own cofounders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht have also personalised their home screens.

Here’s Perkins’ screen:

Melanie Perkins’ iPhone screen

And here’s Obrecht’s screen:

Cliff Obrecht’s iPhone screen

Canva templates designer Lynneal Santos said in a statement that “there’s no limit to what and how you design”, whether you’d like to colour code each page or get inspiration from your favourite brand.

“We’re excited to bring these new creative options to our community as we continue on our mission of empowering anyone to unleash their design superpowers and show off their individual style and personality,” Santos said.

“Have fun with it – your phone is an extension of yourself, so your home screen should reflect your personal taste and style.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.