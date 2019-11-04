Canva has partnered with US marketing platform HubSpot to making designing and distributing images easier

Canva Canva co-founders Cliff Obrecht, Melanie Perkins, and Cameron Adams.

US marketing software company HubSpot has teamed up with Canva to make its designs easier to access.

HubSpot has integrated a ‘Canva button’ on its platform that let users design and distribute their graphics more easily.

In October, Canva was valued at A$4.7 billion.

Canva is making moves to bulk up its global presence.

The Aussie online design platform has teamed up with US marketing software company HubSpot to help users create and publish designs at the push of a button.

HubSpot has integrated a new ‘Canva Button’, where users can design and publish social media images, ads and banners on all their channels directly from HubSpot. Previously, Hubspot users would have to visit Canva’s website for their designs.

Dharmesh Shah, CTO and co-founder of HubSpot said in a statement that Canva is one of its customers’ favourite tools for creating well designed images.

“This integration will provide an easier way for our customers to design graphics, create more beautiful, on-brand marketing collateral and distribute their messages to their marketing channels in one simple, seamless process,” Shah said.

“By adding the Canva Button into HubSpot, we’re giving businesses a quick, simple way to make their content more visually compelling and grow better.”

Hubspot provides access to marketing, sales and service tools such as email templates, analytics and social media tracking. It has more than 64,000 customers in 100 countries.

Canva co-founder and CPO Cameron Adams said in a statement that Canva’s mission is to “empower people to take an idea and communicate it effectively through engaging visuals”.

“This collaboration with HubSpot is a natural fit for us — together we’re streamlining the design process for every marketer and making it incredibly easy to grow and engage with their audiences,” he said.

Canva has been making significant strides across the globe. In May 2019 it acquired two of the biggest free stock websites, Pexels and Pixabay, making more than a million extra free images and illustrations available on its platform.

In October Canva was valued at A$4.7 billion after private investors injected another $125 million to the startup. This valuation is more than triple what Canva was valued at the start of 2019.

On top of that, Canva cofounders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obreacht were ranked third on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich list in 2019, worth $1.350 billion.

