Canva has acquired UK data visualisation company Flourish as it scales up its global presence

Canva has bought UK data company Flourish ahead of its expansion in the European market.

Following a twofold increase in its user base over the past two years, Canva is expanding its products.

It is now focused on its enterprise offerings, including data visualisation.

Canva has acquired UK data visualisation company Flourish as it builds out its suite of business-focused products, following an explosion in demand from enterprises for its service over the past two years.

The acquisition bolsters the company’s global expansion, with the addition of Flourish’s 44 London-based staff into the fold, ahead of Canva’s plans to open a London office later this year.

The UK growth adds to its European presence in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The company says the addition of Flourish was promoted by the proliferation of demand for business-focused communication tools by companies whose employees have largely worked from home for the past two years.

This is Canva’s sixth acquisition, and follows a $200 billion capital raise that led the company to a valuation of $US40 billion ($55 billion) in September, making it potentially one of the most valuable private companies in Australia.

“It has been incredible to see the continued growth of Canva across the globe over the last year,” Melanie Perkins, Canva’s co-founder and chief executive said at the time.

It followed another raise in April 2021 the company said was prompted by a 50% surge in its user base in the year prior.

Flourish, a data visualisation platform founded in 2016, also adds a 800,000-strong user base including the BBC and Deloitte into Canva’s 75 million monthly users, with more than 30 million added in the last 12 months.

Focus on enterprise

Robert Kawalsky, head of product at Canva, told Business Insider Australia the acquisition was part of the company’s drive to diversify its services amid expansion in the UK.

“What we’ve seen increasingly is that data storytelling has become this really critical part of visual communication,” Kawalsky said. “And the essence of Canva is a visual communication suite.”

Canva said it surpassed 60 million users across 190 countries in 2021, where it also released a suite of new services geared toward businesses, including video editing and a responsive website creator.

The company says 85% of its enterprise users are now Fortune 500 companies, ranging from Marriott, to PayPal and Snapchat, and that it saw an increase of 150% in content created by companies using Canva’s services in the past year.

Kawalsky said amid this rapid growth in demand from global organisations — and amid the transition to remote work — Canva was now focused on meeting the evolving needs of an exploding number of workplaces with distributed teams.

“In the last 18 months, we really shifted the product from being a tool mostly used by individuals, to a tool that’s really team first,” Kawalsky said.

“So there’s real time collaboration, and a host of other collaborative features that allow teams to work on the same project, regardless of where they are, or what time zone they’re in.”

Expansion into data visualisation

​​Duncan Clark, chief executive and co-founder of Flourish said the merger would expand Canva’s data storytelling capabilities.

“By joining forces with Canva, we can bring the power of data storytelling to the world’s leading visual communication platform,” Clark said.

Canva said it will integrate Flourish’s technology into its core platform, expanding its capabilities in offering creative and scalable data storytelling.

Kawalsky said London will become the central hub for expanding into Europe, with the company actively hiring across a range of positions ahead of further growth planned in the region.

He said the broader focus on B2B product development went hand-in-hand with its global plans for growth outside of its Sydney headquarters.

Enabling non-experts to better access and communicate with data was not only a logical progression, but would only grow in importance, Kawalsky said.

“We do really see that as a big emerging trend,” he said.

“And ultimately, it will allow people to not just…communicate visually, but also unlock all this sort of latent value they have with these datasets that are sitting all around the organisation.

“And allow them to use that data to tell stories in a visual way which, from our own experience, is a much better way to actually consume information and entertainment.”