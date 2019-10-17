Canva has just been valued at $4.7 billion, triple what it was 18 months ago and cementing founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht status as tech billionaires

- Design platform Canva has just been valued at $US3.2 billion ($4.7 billion), after its latest funding round saw high-profile investors throw another $125 million into the Australian start-up.
- With the latest analysis, Canva has effectively tripled its value in around 18 months, having only reached unicorn status early last year.
- The new valuation is thought to push the net worth of its co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht to around $1.35 billion, according to the AFR.
Canva’s meteoric rise looks almost unstoppable after the design platform’s valuation has been blown sky-high for the second time this year.
Private investors have just tipped another $125 million into the Australian start-up, pushing its valuation to an astounding $US3.2 billion ($4.7 billion) — more than triple where it sat at the beginning of last year.
Since then, Mary Meeker — one of Silicon Valley’s best-known venture capitalists — chose the tech company as the first investment of her new fund Bond Capital in a May funding round, that saw Canva achieve a $2.5 billion valuation. It consequently set off waves of excitement among investors — all despite Canva only making a $1.8 million profit in 2017.
Now Australian venture capitalist firm Blackbird has followed suit in the latest raise, helping to cement the status of its co-founder Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht as tech billionaires.
The AFR, which is set to release its Young Rich List next week, values the two at $1.35 billion. That’s a staggering increase from last year’s Rich List, which put them at $177 million.
The updated and more accurate picture of Perkins and Obrecht’s net worth comes after it was revealed that along with fellow co-founder Cameron Adams, they retain more than 50% equity in the company.
With 600 employees, and being on track to reach 1,000 by next year, Canva is one of the fast-growing companies in the country. It was ranked earlier this year as the second biggest recruiter among Australia start-ups and continues to be classed as the best place to work nationwide.
Whatever it’s doing, it’s clearly working.
