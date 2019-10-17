Canva has just been valued at $4.7 billion, triple what it was 18 months ago and cementing founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht status as tech billionaires

Canva’s new valuation has given Melanie Perkins plenty to smile about.

Design platform Canva has just been valued at $US3.2 billion ($4.7 billion), after its latest funding round saw high-profile investors throw another $125 million into the Australian start-up.

With the latest analysis, Canva has effectively tripled its value in around 18 months, having only reached unicorn status early last year.

The new valuation is thought to push the net worth of its co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht to around $1.35 billion, according to the AFR.

Since then, Mary Meeker — one of Silicon Valley’s best-known venture capitalists — chose the tech company as the first investment of her new fund Bond Capital in a May funding round, that saw Canva achieve a $2.5 billion valuation. It consequently set off waves of excitement among investors — all despite Canva only making a $1.8 million profit in 2017.

Now Australian venture capitalist firm Blackbird has followed suit in the latest raise, helping to cement the status of its co-founder Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht as tech billionaires.

The AFR, which is set to release its Young Rich List next week, values the two at $1.35 billion. That’s a staggering increase from last year’s Rich List, which put them at $177 million.

The updated and more accurate picture of Perkins and Obrecht’s net worth comes after it was revealed that along with fellow co-founder Cameron Adams, they retain more than 50% equity in the company.

With 600 employees, and being on track to reach 1,000 by next year, Canva is one of the fast-growing companies in the country. It was ranked earlier this year as the second biggest recruiter among Australia start-ups and continues to be classed as the best place to work nationwide.

Whatever it’s doing, it’s clearly working.

