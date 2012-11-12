ERIC CANTOR: I Knew About The Petraeus Scandal Two Weeks Ago And I Didn't Say Anything

Photo: CNBC

The resignation of General David Petraeus has already become politicized, with Congress furious about not being brought into the loop and some conservatives suggesting that the news was delayed until after the election to protect President Obama.For those who have become convinced that Congress has become so shameless and irresponsible that politics is always placed before the country, however, here’s some good news about House majority leader Eric Cantor.



According to Scott Shane and Eric Schmitt of the New York Times, Eric Cantor learned of the FBI’s investigation into Petraeus two weeks ago, before the election, when a “whistleblower” reached out to his office.

The whistleblower told Cantor about the affair and the investigation, Cantor said Saturday. Concerned that confidential information might have been compromised, Cantor’s chief of staff called the FBI. He was assured that the FBI was doing everything it was supposed to be doing.

To the extent that the Petraeus news could have been framed as embarrassing to President Obama, it’s encouraging that it didn’t find its way into the press after being shared with Cantor’s office. Some things, apparently, are still sacred.

