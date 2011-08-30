Cantor: Spending Cuts Must Offset Post-Irene Federal Disaster Relief

Photo: ABC Video

With many parts of the northeast still underwater from Hurricane-turned-Tropical Storm Irene, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) says any federal disaster relief will have to be offset by spending cuts elsewhere in the federal budget.In an interview with Fox News, Cantor said the House will find the money, but comparing the federal government to a family’s budget said “we’re just going to need to make sure that there are savings elsewhere to do so.”



The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is currently suspending payments to Joplin, MO and other tornado-ravaged towns in order to pay for Irene recovery efforts along the east coast.

Early estimates predict Irene will cost billions — though the federal share of that won’t be known for days or weeks. Regardless, FEMA will need further funding to bring its disaster relief fund back to the preferred $1 billion — setting the stage for yet another congressional fight this Fall.

