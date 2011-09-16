Cantor Says GOP Can't Support Obama's Jobs Plan

Photo: CNBC

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said he rejects President Barack Obama’s “all-or-noting approach” to job creation, adding he cannot support the president’s request for tax increases to pay for his $447 billion jobs bill.”By the president saying, ‘Pass my jobs bill,’ you know, he’s insisting in saying, ‘Cram it down people’s throats,’ when we, and I don’t think American people, want to see tax increases at a time when we’re trying to focus on job growth and getting middle class back to work,” he said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk On The Street Friday.



Cantor’s opposition to any tax increases — and scepticism about further stimulus — is the clearest sign yet that Obama’s jobs plan is dead on arrival in Congress.

“I just think that the president really is suffering from a little bit of a credibility gap when it comes to his suggestions of putting more stimulus money out there,” he added, when asked about Obama’s recent tour to promote his plan.

“We have been there, done that. There was never any guarantee that his stimulus plan would work – it didn’t work,” Cantor said. “Some of us just believe you don’t crank out money from Washington and create sustainable jobs.”

Cantor did say he expects Congress and the president can reach across the divide to do something to ease the economic crisis.

“I think that most Americans do not expect Republicans and Democrats to agree on everything, and certainly that has been on display over the last eight months,” he said. “I do think though, that we can rise above that and say we’re going to set aside the differences on the big things and try and find areas in which we have commonality.”

Watch Cantor on CNBC below:



