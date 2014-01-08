Two Republicans Are Giving Big Speeches On Poverty Today

Two prominent Republicans are giving major speeches today on poverty and how to fight it.

At 2:00 p.m. at the Brookings Institute, Eric Cantor will speak. He is expected to focus on school choice and reducing inequality through a focus on education.

He is expected to focus on school choice and reducing inequality through a focus on education. Then at 2:30 p.m., Marco Rubio will deliver his remarks from the Lyndon B. Johnson Room in the U.S. Capitol. His room selection is not a coincidence given that today is the 50th anniversary of Johnson’s ‘War on Poverty.’ Rubio released a video over the weekend denounced the Great Society programs.

Republicans have shown an increased concern with poverty as an issue in recent weeks.

Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) is giving his own poverty speech tomorrow and is planning to unveil an antipoverty agenda later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.