Cantor Fitzgerald Has Hired Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Klete Keller

And Wall Street just became even more competitive…Business Insider has just learned that Cantor Fitzgerald has hired U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller.



He started working in their Memphis, Tennessee offices this month, according to FINRA records. We’re told he’s trading debt for the firm.

Keller, 30, who has won five Olympic medals (two golds, two bronze and one silver), is best known for holding off Ian Thorpe (a.k.a “the Thorpedo”) in the anchor leg of the 4×200 relay at the 2000 Olympics.

Here’s what else we also know about Keller, according to his bio:

He’s 6’6″

He’s originally from Las Vegas

He went to the University of Southern California/Eastern Michigan for college. His major was construction management.

He competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

His younger sister Kalyn was on the U.S. Olympic swim team in 2004, too.

Check out this YouTube clip of him beating Ian Thorpe:

