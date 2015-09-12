Beauty queens, models and pro athletes are taking over Cantor Fitzgerald's trading floors to raise money for charity

Twitter.com/CantorRelief Model Coca Rocha taking a client’s call

Cantor Fitzgerald’s and BGC Partners’ are hosting their annual charity day, an event that commemorates the 658 Cantor employees lost in September 11 terrorist attacks.

During 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade Center. Cantor lost more people than any other company that day.

Actors, models, beauty queens and sports stars are taking over the trading floor to help raise money for a bunch of great causes.

All of the trading day’s revenues are donated to dozens of different charities.

So far, actress Margot Robbie has made an appearance and so has New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

We’ve included a round up of some of the celebs making an appearance.

