Diddy And A Bunch Of Beauty Queens Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floors Today

Today is Cantor Fitzgerald’s and BGC Partners’
annual charity day, an event that
commemorates the 658 Cantor employees lost in September 11 terrorist attacks by donating the trading day’s revenues to 40 different charities.
During 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade Center. Cantor lost more people than any other company that day.
At the event today, actors, models, beauty queens and sports stars will be taking over the trading floor to help raise money. Diddy is down at BGC’s trading floor right now.
Since the inception of this annual event, Cantor has been able to raise over $US89 million for charity.
Cantor's founder, Edie Lutnick, with Cantor CEO Howard Lutnick's kids, Kyle and Casey. Howard Lutnick was taking his son Kyle to kindergarten when the attacks happened.
Cantor's founder Edie Lutnick ringing a bell at 8:46 to commemorate the time when first tower was hit.
Joseph Gannascoli, who played Vito on 'The Sopranos,' at the charity event. He's raising funds for the Peter C. Alderman Foundation.
Knicks coach Mike Woodson autographing a basketball. He's a celeb ambassador with Fred Gabler Helping Hand.
Howard Lutnick with Miss Universe Oliva Culpo, Miss USA Erin Brady and Miss World April Lufriu and his kids Casey and Kyle.
