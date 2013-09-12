Diddy And A Bunch Of Beauty Queens Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floors Today

Julia La Roche
Miss USATwitter.com/CFCharityDay

Today is Cantor Fitzgerald’s and BGC Partners’
annual charity day, an event that
commemorates the 658 Cantor employees lost in September 11 terrorist attacks by donating the trading day’s revenues to 40 different charities.
During 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade Center. Cantor lost more people than any other company that day.

At the event today, actors, models, beauty queens and sports stars will be taking over the trading floor to help raise money. Diddy is down at BGC’s trading floor right now.

Since the inception of this annual event, Cantor has been able to raise over $US89 million for charity.

We’ve included photos in the slides that follow. Feel free to email your shots to [email protected]

Actor Chance Kelly

Cantor's founder, Edie Lutnick, with Cantor CEO Howard Lutnick's kids, Kyle and Casey. Howard Lutnick was taking his son Kyle to kindergarten when the attacks happened.

Cantor's founder Edie Lutnick ringing a bell at 8:46 to commemorate the time when first tower was hit.

Model and actress Bridget Moynahan

Here's Moynahan taking a call from a Cantor client.

Tennis player James Blake

Joseph Gannascoli, who played Vito on 'The Sopranos,' at the charity event. He's raising funds for the Peter C. Alderman Foundation.

Point Guard of the New York Knicks/ former UNC Tarheel Raymond Felton.

Knicks coach Mike Woodson autographing a basketball. He's a celeb ambassador with Fred Gabler Helping Hand.

Actor Billy Crystal taking calls.

U.S. Olympic medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte

Howard Lutnick with Miss Universe Oliva Culpo, Miss USA Erin Brady and Miss World April Lufriu and his kids Casey and Kyle.

Diddy at BGC's office.

Nick Cannon at BGC.

Knicks player Carmelo Anthony

David Hasselhoff taking client calls at BGC like a pro

Tony Sirico from The Sopranos.

Regis Philbin

