Diddy And A Bunch Of Beauty Queens Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floors Today

Today is Cantor Fitzgerald’s and BGC Partners’

annual charity day, an event that

commemorates the 658 Cantor employees lost in September 11 terrorist attacks by donating the trading day’s revenues to 40 different charities.

During 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade Center. Cantor lost more people than any other company that day.

At the event today, actors, models, beauty queens and sports stars will be taking over the trading floor to help raise money. Diddy is down at BGC’s trading floor right now.

Since the inception of this annual event, Cantor has been able to raise over $US89 million for charity.

We’ve included photos in the slides that follow. Feel free to email your shots to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.