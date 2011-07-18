When it comes to finding great new tunes for your music collection, the last place you would think to look is YouTube. But more and more artists are posting music videos on the popular video hosting site as a means to getting noticed and hopefully—building a fan base. And since YouTube is not just a music video site, there’s quite a bit of junk to sift through, making it virtually impossible to find new songs to add to your iPod’s repertoire… unless you use Cantio.



Cantio is a free web-based app that does all of the heavy lifting for you, turning YouTube into a playlist-friendly jukebox. You can search through the millions of songs available and play the videos in full screen mode, just like you would on YouTube. Visit the Cantio site and sign in as a guest to start browsing the content.

Photo: WonderHowTo

For more features, sign up for a free account. You’ll be able to create playlists, add songs to favourite lists, watch all of the accompanying videos, and get more details on the artists. To discover even more music, there’s also a radio feature from Last.fm that provides you with similar songs, based on the current song genre you’re listening to.

Photo: WonderHowTo

Cantio is definitely worth a try for discovering new music. If it works for you, great. If not, at least you had a little fun along the way.

Via Cantio Helps You Discover New Music (Using YouTube) on WonderHowTo.

Read more posts on WonderHowTo »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.