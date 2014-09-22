Canterbury's Josh Jackson Has Been Cleared To Play In The Finals Against The Panthers This Week

The Canterbury Bulldog’s forward Josh Jackson has been cleared to play in Saturday night’s final against the Penrith Panthers after being put on report for “chicken-winging” Manly Sea Eagles player Josh Starling on the weekend.

It was expected Jackson would be suspended for the rest of the year after a tripping charge earlier in the season meant he already has a strike against his name.

But the Doggies confirmed on Twitter that Jackson had been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Josh Jackson has been cleared by the NRL Match Review Committee to play against the Penrith Panthers this Saturday night at ANZ Stadium — NRL Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) September 22, 2014

Here’s the tackle in question.

Aiden Guerra faced 1 week for his chicken wing. Josh Jackson has carry over points but is free to play. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GP1LUaz0xK — Rugby League News (@RugbyLeagueNews) September 22, 2014

Earlier today the coaches of the four teams in this weekend’s finals had a combined pre-game press conference.

Canterbury coach Des Hasler said he had enjoyed the game against his former team, Manly, and that the upcoming game against the Panthers “will be another close one”.

“The Panthers have constantly defied the odds and critics this year,” said Hasler

Penrith’s coach Ivan Clearly agreed the weekend’s match against Hasler’s side would be tight.

“The Bulldogs club has been built on toughness,” he said admitting to the Dogs has come “into form at the right time of the year.”

Here are the coaches at the meeting.

The four coaches come together ahead of this weekend'a preliminary finals. #unleash pic.twitter.com/vwREx1WRB8 — NRL Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) September 22, 2014

