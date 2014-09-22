Canterbury's Josh Jackson Has Been Cleared To Play In The Finals Against The Panthers This Week

Sarah Kimmorley

The Canterbury Bulldog’s forward Josh Jackson has been cleared to play in Saturday night’s final against the Penrith Panthers after being put on report for “chicken-winging” Manly Sea Eagles player Josh Starling on the weekend.

It was expected Jackson would be suspended for the rest of the year after a tripping charge earlier in the season meant he already has a strike against his name.

But the Doggies confirmed on Twitter that Jackson had been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Here’s the tackle in question.

Earlier today the coaches of the four teams in this weekend’s finals had a combined pre-game press conference.

Canterbury coach Des Hasler said he had enjoyed the game against his former team, Manly, and that the upcoming game against the Panthers “will be another close one”.

“The Panthers have constantly defied the odds and critics this year,” said Hasler

Penrith’s coach Ivan Clearly agreed the weekend’s match against Hasler’s side would be tight.

“The Bulldogs club has been built on toughness,” he said admitting to the Dogs has come “into form at the right time of the year.”

Here are the coaches at the meeting.

