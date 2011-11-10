Listeria Outbreak From Tainted Cantaloupes Now The Deadliest Foodborne Illness In 90 Years

A listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cantaloupes from a farm in Colorado is now the deadliest foodborne illness outbreak recorded in the United States since 1924, according to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention (via USA Today).



The CDC currently reports 29 deaths connected to the listeria-tainted cantaloupes, while a total of 139 people from 28 states are now infected.

Investigators expect the number of deaths to continue to rise since it can take as long as two months for signs of illness to show after the bacteria-laced fruit has been consumed.

The map below shows the number of people infected with the Listeria by state. Colorado – where the contaminated cantaloupes were grown — has the most cases by far, followed by Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Photo: centres for Disease Control and Prevention

