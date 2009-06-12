analogue TV Signals Go Dead, 2.8 Million Households Hosed

Today is the (delayed) transition to digital TV: This means that anyone still watching TV on an analogue “rabbit ears” antenna is out of luck. According to Nielsen, that’s 2.8 million households, or about 2.5% of the TV market.

It also means that about 3% of the viewers of TV ads are going bye-bye. The networks will presumably argue that these folks were the 3% who advertisers least wanted to reach.

Can’t get a signal on your TV? You can…

Get a digital converter box (and probably a stronger antenna) to watch digital over-the-air signals.

Get cable, satellite, or telco TV service. Many providers are using this as an opportunity to sign up new customers, offering cheaper-than-usual packages.

Get a new TV that includes a digital tuner. You may need a stronger antenna to watch digital signals.

The wireless airwaves, which were auctioned off last year, will be used for wireless Internet service and mobile TV. Here’s the government’s help site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.