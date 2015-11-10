Facebook and Instagram won't let you mention or post links from this competitor

Tsu.co is a social media website most noted for their policy to share revenue with users. It is currently banned from being mentioned anywhere on Facebook or Instagram.

Business Insider received the following comment from Facebook spokesperson, Melane Ensign,”We require all websites and apps that integrate with Facebook to follow our Platform Policy. We do not allow developers to incentivise content sharing on our platform because it encourages spammy sharing and creates a bad experience for people on Facebook.”

