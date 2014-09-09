The Most Anticipated Video Game Of The Year Is Out, But You Can't Play It Because The Servers Are Down

Hours after Bungie’s latest sci-fi adventure “Destiny” released to the public Tuesday at midnight on the West Coast, users experienced connection issues and server errors, most likely a result of the millions of people trying to download and access the new game at once.

This is the message “Destiny” owners will see when their game can’t connect to the servers.

Occasionally, as the game tries to reconnect to Bungie’s servers, you may see features like chat and messaging become temporarily deactivated:

The previous major video game — Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto V” — also experienced similar issues when the company rolled out its massive multiplayer online experience, “Grand Theft Auto Online,” last October. But while the vast single-player campaign of “GTA” could be played offline, “Destiny” is only and always an online game, meaning these server issues — or any kind of connectivity problems — can cause these sorts of errors.

We’ve reached out to Bungie and Sony USA for a statement, and we’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

“Destiny,” which is easily one of the most anticipated games from over the past several years, is now available for PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Check out the game’s fun live cinematic trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.