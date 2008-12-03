Can't Make Up Your Mind About Which Gifts To Buy?

We know it’s hard.



Now if only we could afford something.

WSJ: …online gift finders and wish lists can speed up the brainstorming and increase your chances of giving — or getting — the right gift, one that won’t be stuffed in the back of a closet.

Ebay.com offers a gift finder that lists suggestions according to gender and age. Amazon.com has a holiday toy list and shoppers’ forum.

On gifts.com/finder, you can customise the search further by answering a few personality questions. Is your brother more likely to play baseball outside or on his Xbox? Does your mum prefer to host dinner parties or eat out?

When it comes to helping people know your taste, chances are your favourite store offers an online wish list that lets you pick out items you like. Sites such as Wishlistr.com and MyRegistry.com let people pool general suggestions with items from a range of stores.

