Can't Log In? Neither Can We!*

UPDATE: The log in is now working, sign in and comment away.

EARLIER: If you’re getting an error message when logging into the site, you’re not alone. We’re having some technical difficulties with our login system, and for the time being you won’t be able to sign in. Please bear with us as we work through the problem.

You can still comment on any posts anonymously. Or, if you have linked your TBI account to Facebook, you can sign in by clicking “Log In Using Facebook.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.