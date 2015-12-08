President Obama: You shouldn't be able to buy a weapon if you're on the no-fly list

President Barack Obama called on Congress to prevent individuals on the government’s no-fly list from being able to purchase weapons and explosives.

This was only his third Oval Office address to the nation in his presidency, and it was meant to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to combating terrorism abroad and at home after the San Bernardino and Paris attacks. The first action he said Congress must take immediately was to ensure that no suspected terrorists could buy weapons.

“What could possibly be the argument for allowing a terrorist suspect to buy a semi-automatic weapon? This is a matter of national security,” he said.

Last week, Congress shot down an attempt to prevent terror suspects from purchasing weapons and explosives. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) said it would be taking away a constitutional right without due process.

“People have due process rights in this country,” he said, per USA Today, adding that the measure would be “infringing upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

“We just want to get it right,” he said.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

