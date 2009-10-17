Can't Find A Job? Move To Brazil

While Americans and Europeans continue to hope for jobs to appear, Brazil’s economy just keeps cranking them out.



Brazilian payrolls rose by the highest amount this year, after growing for eight months straight already.

The country is leading Latin America out of recession. Flat to moderate GDP growth is expected this year followed by 3.5% growth in 2010, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The country runs a trade surplus, its currency has blown away the dollar, and of course the Olympics went their way as well.

Rich in commodities and land, with 200 million people and a two trillion dollar economy, Brazil is sitting pretty relative to the world right now.

For those unwilling or unable to take the plunge and move, there’s always the stock market perhaps.

ETF’s such as the iShares MSCI Brazil Index (EWZ) might be worth an investigation, though personally the author is more a fan of individual stock selection.

While Brazilian stocks are near their highs for the year, so are those in the U.S. At least in Brazil you already have evidence of a strong recovery, rather than just “improving second derivatives” to cheer about.

