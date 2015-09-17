Can't download iOS 9? Be patient.

It happens every year. Apple releases a new version of iOS, its operating system for iPhones and iPads, and millions of users rush to download it at once.

But because so many people are hammering Apple’s servers requesting the update, a lot of you are probably getting error messages.

Like these:

The best thing to do? Just wait. Be patient. Go outside. Read a book. Browse Tech Insider.

Give Apple a few hours to catch up with the demand and everything should be just fine.

If you’re really, really impatient, try plugging your iPhone into your computer and launching iTunes. You may be able to get the iOS 9 update faster that way.

NOW WATCH: Apple has completely changed the way you pay for your iPhone



