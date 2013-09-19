Having Problems Downloading IOS 7? Be Patient

Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 7.

Apple just released its new software for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7.

However, we’re seeing scattered reports on Twitter and elsewhere that the update isn’t going through for a lot of people.

Some people are getting messages that the download has failed. Others are getting messages that the update isn’t available yet. Still others are complaining about very slow download times.

Relax.

This happens every year Apple releases a new version of iOS.

It’s because Apple’s servers are getting slammed with gobs of people trying to download iOS 7 all at once. It could take several tries for your iThing to recognise that the update is ready, and when it does, it might take a long time to download.

If you’re having trouble, be patient. Go for a walk. Eat some lunch. Do some work. iOS 7 will be there when you get back. In fact, it’s probably best to wait until the mad rush is over in a few hours.

Don’t know how to download iOS 7? There are two methods.

First, you can download it wirelessly over your WiFi connection. Go to your Settings menu. Then tap General. Then tap Software Update.

You can also get iOS 7 by plugging your iThing into your computer and launching iTunes. You’ll be prompted to check for a software update.

