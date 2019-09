Bummed that you can’t afford what Warren Buffett charity lunch? Have no fear. Here’s a nice-looking pair of Fruit of the Loom boxer-briefs autographed by Warren himself up for auction on eBay. There’s no bids yet, but the minimum is $500, and it doesn’t appear like the money’s going to charity.



