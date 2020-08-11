Canopy Growth jumps 13% after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

REUTERS/Chris Wattie A worker collects cuttings from a marijuana plant at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018. Picture taken January 4, 2018.

Canopy Growth Corp. reported fiscal first quarter 2021 earnings on Monday that showed a smaller loss than Wall Street expected.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 13% Monday.

Still, the company’s reported revenue missed expectations, weighed down by an 11% slump in Canadian recreational net revenue.

Watch Canopy Growth trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. surged as much as 13% to $US18.79 per share on Monday after reporting a smaller quarterly loss than Wall Street analysts expected.

Here are the key numbers:

Adjusted loss per share: 30 cents reported, versus 35 cents (expected)

30 cents reported, versus 35 cents (expected) Revenue: $US82.47 million (C$110.5 million), versus $US84.17 million (C$112.3 million) (expected)



Read more:

No money, no education, and no connections: Here’s how Brian Burke went from a small-time house flipper to a real-estate investing magnate with over 750 deals and 3,000 units



Canopy Growth Corp. reported Monday that its net loss for its fiscal first quarter 2021, ending June 30, was $US81.5 million, down from $US139.34 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue was 22% higher than in the same quarter last year, as growth in Canadian medical net revenue and international net revenue offset an 11% slump in Canadian recreational net revenue. Still, that fell short of Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

“Following our previously announced restructuring actions, we have substantially reduced our expense and cash burn in this quarter in addition to reducing headcount by over 18% since beginning of this calendar year,” said Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee in a statement.

Canopy Growth Corp. has shed roughly 11% year-to-date.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.