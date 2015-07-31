Canon's new $30,000 camera could let photographers shoot in extreme darkness like never before

Canon unveiled a new camera this morning that could completely change how we take photos and videos in the dark.

The camera, called the ME20F-SH, can see things in the dark that the human eye can’t, and captures it all with HD photo and video.

The camera could potentially be used to pioneer new formats for everything from surveillance video, movies, reality TV, and nature documentaries.

Canon says the camera will go on sale in December 2015, but it won’t be cheap. The ME20F-SH is expected to retail for $US30,000. It will go for sale in Decemeber 2015.

What makes this camera so unique?

The new ME20F-SH model is able to shoot at up to 4,000,000 ISO.

ISO is a photography term that basically refers to how your camera handles light around you. The higher ISO you take a picture at, the more you can capture in a low-light situation.

To put the 4-million range into perspective, consider that the cameras on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus only go as high as 2,500 ISO. Most entry-level DSLR cameras only go up to 3,200. Higher level cameras usually go anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 ISO, and there’s a Nikon with 200,000 ISO capabilities. But Canon’s new device is next-level.

Basically, this new camera is a tremendous feat that will let photographers and videographers explore dark spaces in a way that was never possible before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.