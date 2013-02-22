This Virtual Reality Headset Can Be Yours For $125,000

As Google unveiled more photos and videos of its much anticipated Google Glass yesterday, Canon introduced to us its own computerized glasses-like device.



It’s called the Canon Mixed Reality System, or Canon MReal for short – and it costs $125,000. With a $25,000 annual maintenance fee.

Why the steep price?

For starters, Canon’s Mixed Reality isn’t a consumer product like Google Glass will eventually become.

While Google Glass acts as an accessory to your smartphone (and could even replace smartphones altogether), the main function of Canon’s Mixed Reality is to aid in product design by creating an interactive, life-like prototype.

Going on sale March 1st, MReal is aimed at companies in the automotive, construction, medical, and defence industries looking to speed up and simplify product design.

Watch below for a quick demo and look at how Canon’s Mixed Reality System works:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.