Cannibal Victim Breaks Silence: 'I Thought He Was A Good Guy ... But Then He Turned Berserk'

Ronald Poppo, the homeless man who became the first cannibal victim during a Memorial Day weekend attack in Miami, has finally broken his silence about that fateful day.Rudy Eugene reportedly attacked Poppo and ate most of the man’s face before before being fatally shot by police.



“For a very short amount of time I thought he was a good guy,” Poppo told Miami investigators, according to CBS Miami. “But he just went and turned berserk. He apparently didn’t have a good day at the Beach and he – he was coming back. And I guess he took it out, took it out on me or something. I don’t know.”

During the July 19 interview with police, which was first reported Wednesday by CBS Miami, Poppo said Eugene never gave a reason for the attack, he “just started to scream.”

When asked to elaborate, Poppo said Eugene yelled “that I was gonna die. And he was gonna die,” according to CBS Miami.

“He mashed my face into the sidewalk,” Poppo said, according to CBS Miami. “My face is all bent and mashed up. My eyes, my eyes got plucked out. He was strangling me in wrestling holds at the same time he was plucking my eyes out.”

“He attacked me,” Poppo went on to say of the attack. “He just ripped me to ribbons. He chewed up my face.”

This is a picture of Poppo after the attack. Warning, it’s graphic.

Poppo ended one of his police interviews by thanking the Miami Police Department for saving his life.

“If they didn’t get there in a nick of time, I would’ve definitely be in worse shape,” he said, according to CBS Miami. “Possibly I’ll be DOA.”

