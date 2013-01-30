Potential 'Cannibal Cop' Jurors Have To Answer These Sexually Explicit Questions

Gilberto Valle

The case of the accused “cannibal cop” will include such graphic allegations the defence is probing potential jurors’ attitudes about sex to ensure they can keep an open mind.New York Police Department officer Gilberto Valle is accused of conspiring to kidnap, cook, eat, and rape women.



He even allegedly told a co-conspirator he planned on “getting some girl meat” for Thanksgiving.

But the defence has argued Valle was just discussing sexual fantasies online that he had no intention of actually carrying out.

So, as his February trial approaches, both the prosecution and the defence have to find jurors who can stomach the details of the case without being unduly swayed by Valle’s allegedly graphic plots and sinister online chats.

In this juror questionnaire, released Tuesday by Courthouse News Service, the defence asks potential jurors how they feel about Bondage, Discipline/Domination, Submission, Sadism, Masochism, otherwise known as BDSM. It also asks them whether they look at online porn and how they feel about people who enjoy visiting websites that depict sexual violence.

The prosecution has objected to the questions, saying a questionnaire isn’t even necessary.

Check out the full survey for yourself.

The sexually explicit questions begin in Part IV when jurors are asked whether they look at porn online or visit fetish websites like girlsinabind.com.



Judge Paul Gardephe still needs to look over the defence’s questionnaire and will send a final list of questions to at least 75 potential jurors on Feb. 8, according to CNS.

