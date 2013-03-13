'Cannibal Cop' Convicted Of Hatching A 'Heinous Plot' To Cook And Eat Women

Gilberto Valle

Photo: OKCupid via DNAinfo.com

NYPD officer Gilberto Valle was convicted today of plotting to kidnap, cook, and eat women, The New York Post reports.The 12-person jury announced the verdict after deliberating for 16 hours, according to The Post.



Valle, 28, could face life in prison for what prosecutors called a “heinous plot,” according to the Post. His lawyers argued that he was simply engaging in very dark fantasies when he talked about eating women on the website darkfetishnet.com.

The case is unusual because Valle wasn’t accused of actually killing anybody, and the case raises questions over whether one can be punished over murderous fantasies.

