Meet The Record Breaking 4 Female Directors At Cannes This Year -- And The 18 Films Up For The Top Prize

Megan Angelo
.gif

 This content series is sponsored by Adobe. Adobe solutions enable advertisers to  create, deliver and optimise content across virtually any screen or device. Learn how  Adobe solutions are shaping the future of digital experiences.

Advertisement

cannes women

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the 18 nominees for the fest’s top award, the Palme d’Or — and among them are four films by female directors.

That’s a record: the largest field of female competitors in the 64-history of the prestigious festival.

It’s also a welcome change — an uproar surrounded last year’s festival, which contained zero nominated women.

The women who made the cut are: (clockwise from top left): Julia Leigh, Naomi Kawase, Lynne Ramsay, and Maiwenn Le Besco .

Leigh is a first-time director — “Sleeping Beauty,” starring “Sucker Punch” star Emily Browning, is her debut. Leigh, who’s Australian, comes from a writing background, not a film one: she is the author of the novels “The Hunter” and “Disquiet.”

Meanwhile, Kawase is a seasoned veteran of the festival. The Japanese auteur, who’s been awarded for her work in both feature films and documentaries, was the youngest winner of the Camera d’Or — a prize for the best new filmmaker — in 1997, when she was just 29. Kawase went on to capture the Grand Prix — Cannes’ second-most prestigious prize — in 2007, and now she’s seeking the top honour with “Hanezu No Tsuki.”

Le Besco is a French actress, screenwriter and director who will make her debut at the festival with her fourth written-and-directed film, “Polisse.”

And Ramsay, a Scottish director, has three Cannes prizes to her name — and she’s returning to the festival with her first full-length film in nearly a decade, “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” an adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s novel.

The 'Sucker Punch' heroine plays a young prostitute.

Sleeping Beauty from Pollen Digital on Vimeo.

A journalist has an affair with a minor while covering police who work with children.

It's an adaptation of the 2003 Lionel Shriver novel about a mother coping with the aftermath of her son's high school killing spree.

It's Kawase's follow-up to a documentary on natural childbirth.

A plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) hunts down the men who raped his daughter.

The drama follows a French prostitute with a 'Joker' style scar across her face.

It's set at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Turkish actor Yilmaz Erdogan stars.

Cecile de France stars, presumably as the floundering childcare worker stuck with the kid.

It stars Kati Outinen.

It co-stars Brad Pitt and Sean Penn.

The women of a remote village band together and withhold sexual favours from their husbands and boyfriends, who refuse to journey to a distant well for water.

... though it's not confirmed that it will screen in 3-D.

The drama centres on a new pope and the therapist he sees regularly.

He worked as a casting director for years for films including 'The Counterfeiters' before making 'Michael.'

Sorrentino (at right) directs a drama about a washed-up musician looks for the Nazi war criminal who executed his father.

Gosling's character finds himself the target of a misplaced hit in this thriller.

It's a sci-fi thriller set in the shadow of an impending planet collision.

Now have a little low-culture with your high.

Check out these 8 insane reality shows in development >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.