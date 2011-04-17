Meet The Record Breaking 4 Female Directors At Cannes This Year -- And The 18 Films Up For The Top Prize

This content series is sponsored by Adobe. Adobe solutions enable advertisers to create, deliver and optimise content across virtually any screen or device. Learn how Adobe solutions are shaping the future of digital experiences.

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the 18 nominees for the fest’s top award, the Palme d’Or — and among them are four films by female directors.

That’s a record: the largest field of female competitors in the 64-history of the prestigious festival.

It’s also a welcome change — an uproar surrounded last year’s festival, which contained zero nominated women.

The women who made the cut are: (clockwise from top left): Julia Leigh, Naomi Kawase, Lynne Ramsay, and Maiwenn Le Besco .

Leigh is a first-time director — “Sleeping Beauty,” starring “Sucker Punch” star Emily Browning, is her debut. Leigh, who’s Australian, comes from a writing background, not a film one: she is the author of the novels “The Hunter” and “Disquiet.”

Meanwhile, Kawase is a seasoned veteran of the festival. The Japanese auteur, who’s been awarded for her work in both feature films and documentaries, was the youngest winner of the Camera d’Or — a prize for the best new filmmaker — in 1997, when she was just 29. Kawase went on to capture the Grand Prix — Cannes’ second-most prestigious prize — in 2007, and now she’s seeking the top honour with “Hanezu No Tsuki.”

Le Besco is a French actress, screenwriter and director who will make her debut at the festival with her fourth written-and-directed film, “Polisse.”

And Ramsay, a Scottish director, has three Cannes prizes to her name — and she’s returning to the festival with her first full-length film in nearly a decade, “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” an adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s novel.

