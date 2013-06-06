The Cannes Lions Ad Festival Has A Record 35,765 Entries [THE BRIEF]

A scene from a Cannes Lions party.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Cannes reported a record number of entries for its 60th Lions Festival. There are 35,765 submissions from 92 different countries.

These are six executives who are essentially competing to take over for A.G. Lafley as Procter & Gamble CEO.

Adweek reports that industry insiders think a Tumblr ad exchange is inevitable.

Two small agencies, Boston-based Allen & Gerritsen and Philadelphia-based Neiman Group, are taking “Mad Men” plot points to heart. The two independent shops are merging. While the biggest “Mad Men” merger difficulty has been coming up with a new name, the two real life shops decided to use Allen & Gerristen’s name. There will be offices in Boston, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg.

After creating incredibly viral ads for Zoosk for the last six months, Camp + King has been named the official agency of record for the dating site. There wasn’t even a big review.

Does ad tech use too much jargon?

People are actually loving the “controversial” interracial Cheerios ad.

CEO of Optimal Rob Leathern thinks that this is the most important thing that’s missing from mobile advertising.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

9 Honest Brand Slogans You’ll Never See Companies Adopt

The Definitive List Of The 11 Best Mad Men Episodes Of All Time

New Ads For The Samsung Galaxy S4 Are All About Swaddling Flatulent Babies

Google’s Ad Chief Referred Questions To Facebook At His Own Ad Event

4 Help-Wanted Job Ads You Can Only Apply To If You’re Hot

This Bizarre PSA Says The ‘Real War On Women’ Is Gun Control

Britain Bans Ad Showing Pamela Anderson Covered In Cream

Swiffer Pulls Ad Showing ‘Rosie The Riveter’ Icon Doing Chores

How The Creepy 1983 Cult Movie ‘Videodrome’ Got Everything Right About Modern Life And The Internet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.