Check Out 11 OVER THE TOP Cannes Celebrity Hotspots

Cannes is a serious film industry event.
Right, that’s why Diddy seems to be everywhere.
Movie rights negotiations are the fest’s raison d’etre, but it’s the parties that really rule the week.
Most take place in the hotels, bars, and restaurants around the major thoroughfare that that runs along the sea, Boulevard de la Croisette.
In case you need a little extra motivation to finish that secret, hit-indie script you’re working on, witness the majesty of the Cannes party scene.
Although it may not look like much from the outside, Le Festival is a star of the Cannes elite, located in the middle of Boulevard de la Croisette. Celebs hit it up for breakfast.
La Terrasse, the invitation-only lounge on the roof of the 5-star Palais Stéphanie, will be a lively party for industry elite hosted NIkki Beach, the classy beach party organiser. The location of this hotel is historic, as it is the site of the original Palais des Congrès where the first Cannes Film Festivals were held.
Last year, the 5-star beach Hotel Majestic hosted the likes of Russell Crowe, Tim Burton, Eva Longoria, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Kate Beckinsale during the premiere party for Robin Hood.
Right next the Carlton hotel on Boulevard de la Croisette, the Félix has been a celebrity destination for years. Madonna has been known to show up there during the festival -- need we say more?
There are VIP Rooms in fabulous locations all over France --Paris, Monaco, and Cannes -- and they never disappoint. Last year's festival saw the likes of Naomi Watts, Charlotte Casiraghi, Marion Cotillard, and Lindsay Lohan.
Located in nearby Cap d'Antibes, the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc is a gorgeous 5-star luxury dreamland. That's probably why Graydon Carter had his Vanity Fair party there, with guests like Bencio Del Toro, Salma Hayek, Martin Scorsese, and Jennifer Lopez.
One of the most beautiful properties in Cannes, the Ritz Carlton hosts lots of parties. Last year Juliette Binoche, Gerard Butler, Stefano Tonchi, Kenneth Cole, and Carine Roitfeld all showed up for W Magazine's Style Night Star party.
