Check Out 11 OVER THE TOP Cannes Celebrity Hotspots

Cannes is a serious film industry event.



Right, that’s why Diddy seems to be everywhere.

Movie rights negotiations are the fest’s raison d’etre, but it’s the parties that really rule the week.

Most take place in the hotels, bars, and restaurants around the major thoroughfare that that runs along the sea, Boulevard de la Croisette.

In case you need a little extra motivation to finish that secret, hit-indie script you’re working on, witness the majesty of the Cannes party scene.

