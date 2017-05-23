Here are all the jaw-dropping looks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Getty Emily Ratajkowski was turning heads alongside fellow model Bella Hadid.

The big stars are in the South of France looking their most glamorous for this year’s Cannes Film Festival and getting their photos shared across the world.

Following her eye-catching red dress at last year’s Cannes, model Bella Hadid returned to the festival to grace the legendary red carpet. But fellow model Emily Ratajkowski also showed up and was turning everyone’s head. Then there are the movie stars like Robin Wright, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Williams, and Uma Thurman.

But the person having the best time has to be festival jury member Will Smith. When he’s not arguing about Netflix with jury president Pedro Almodóvar, he’s having an incredible time walking the carpet and waving to the fans.

Here are photos of all the stars looking fabulous at this year’s Cannes:

Here's Elle Fanning at the festival's opening night for the movie 'Ismael's Ghosts.' She stars in the anticipated Cannes title 'The Beguiled.' Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Noamie Harris was also there. She's coming off her Oscar best supporting actress nomination for 'Moonlight.' Matthais Nareyek/Getty Also, Susan Sarandon, Julianne Moore... Antony Jones/Getty ... and Uma Thurman. Matthias Nareyek/Getty Bella Hadid graced the red carpet on opening night. Antony Jones/Getty And, just as we saw last year, her dress had the photographers going crazy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Hadid's friend, fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, wasn't going to be outdone, though. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ratajkowski also graced the red carpet the next night... Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Robin Wright also attended the premiere. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty As did 'xXx: Return of Xander Cane' star Deepika Padukone. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty The stars of Todd Haynes' latest movie 'Wonderstruck,' Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, attended the movie's premiere. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Couple T.J. Miller and Kate Gorney gave the photographers a show on the carpet. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty But the biggest highlight so far at Cannes is the presence of Will Smith, here giving a peace sign. He's on the Cannes jury deciding the festival's winners. Matthias Nareyek/Getty The press was putty in his hands at the jury press conference, where he was flooded by people seeking autographs. Getty Here he's having some fun with follow jurors Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodóvar. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty And on the carpet opening night, his fun-loving ways spread to follow juror Agnes Jaoui, a French actress. Tristan Fewings/Getty

