Here are all the jaw-dropping looks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The big stars are in the South of France looking their most glamorous for this year’s Cannes Film Festival and getting their photos shared across the world.
Following her eye-catching red dress at last year’s Cannes, model Bella Hadid returned to the festival to grace the legendary red carpet. But fellow model Emily Ratajkowski also showed up and was turning everyone’s head. Then there are the movie stars like Robin Wright, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Williams, and Uma Thurman.
But the person having the best time has to be festival jury member Will Smith. When he’s not arguing about Netflix with jury president Pedro Almodóvar, he’s having an incredible time walking the carpet and waving to the fans.
Here are photos of all the stars looking fabulous at this year’s Cannes:
Here's Elle Fanning at the festival's opening night for the movie 'Ismael's Ghosts.' She stars in the anticipated Cannes title 'The Beguiled.'
Noamie Harris was also there. She's coming off her Oscar best supporting actress nomination for 'Moonlight.'
The stars of Todd Haynes' latest movie 'Wonderstruck,' Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, attended the movie's premiere.
But the biggest highlight so far at Cannes is the presence of Will Smith, here giving a peace sign. He's on the Cannes jury deciding the festival's winners.
The press was putty in his hands at the jury press conference, where he was flooded by people seeking autographs.
