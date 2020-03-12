The Cannes Film Festival won't be insured if it is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press Last year’s Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Cannes Film Festival, which is set to begin on May 12, will not be insured if it is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the festival’s president, Pierre Lescure, confirmed in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro (Variety first reported the news on Tuesday).

Variety reported that the festival recently declined to purchase a “buy-back option covering epidemics and pandemics.”

Lescure said the festival’s budget is $US36 million and that the option would have only covered $US2.3 million in damages, which he called “peanuts.”

In France, the coronavirus has killed more than 25 people as of Monday and there have been more than 1,400 cases.

France has banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people and the largest theatre at the Cannes venue seats 2,300 people.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival, which is set to begin on May 12, is one of the major events that could be impacted by the coronavirus.

But the festival won’t be insured if it is cancelled because of public health concerns, the festival’s president, Pierre Lescure, confirmed in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro (Variety first reported the news on Tuesday).

Variety reported that the festival recently declined to purchase a “buy-back option covering epidemics and pandemics” from its insurance company, Circle Group. Lescure said that the festival’s budget is $US36 million and that the option would have only covered $US2.3 million in damages.

“It was really peanuts,” Lescure said. “The company was clearly playing the bounty hunters, and we of course declined this proposal.”

The coronavirus has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and infected more than 116,000, and spread to over 100 countries. In France, where the festival takes place, 25 people have died as of Monday and there have been more than 1,400 cases.

“We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April,” Lescure said. “But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel.”

Last week, France banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The largest theatre at the Cannes venue seats 2,300 people, according to The Guardian.

The Cannes Film Festival wouldn’t be the first of its kind to be cancelled this year.

The film and technology festival SXSW, which would have began this Friday in Austin, Texas, was cancelled last week due to the coronavirus outbreak. SXSW’s insurance policy didn’t cover disease-related cancellations and the festival was forced to lay off approximately a third of its full-time staff, or around 58 people, The Wall Street Journal first reported and Business Insider confirmed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.