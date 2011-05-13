Here Are The $3 Million Cars Leonardo DiCaprio Will Drive In "The Great Gatsby"

There’s no word yet on the official budget of Baz Luhrmann‘s “The Great Gatsby,” but now we know it’ll include a pretty ridiculous car allowance.



Producers on the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, bought two insanely expensive vintage cars for the film: a 1929 Duesenberg and a 1929 Packard.

The cars, which are worth up to $3 million each, were purchased from an auto museum in Illinois.

Of course, they could have saved a little cash on the Duesenberg by hitting up Jay Leno for a favour — he owns one.

