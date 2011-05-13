Here Are The $3 Million Cars Leonardo DiCaprio Will Drive In "The Great Gatsby"

Megan Angelo
dicaprio

There’s no word yet on the official budget of Baz Luhrmann‘s “The Great Gatsby,” but now we know it’ll include a pretty ridiculous car allowance.

Producers on the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, bought two insanely expensive vintage cars for the film: a 1929 Duesenberg and a 1929 Packard.

The cars, which are worth up to $3 million each, were purchased from an auto museum in Illinois.

Of course, they could have saved a little cash on the Duesenberg by hitting up Jay Leno for a favour — he owns one.

The sleek 1929 Duesenberg wasn't out yet when Gatsby was set -- minor detail.

Jay Leno's has an exposed chassis.

The days of hardwood flooring inside your car are long gone.

Seats two and a spare tire on the side.

You're not paying for horsepower. You're paying for this grill.

DiCaprio's looks cannot compete with this: the 1929 Packard.

The Packard's signature winged-woman hood ornament.

The Packard's sleek headlights and perforated grill.

And its seriously throwback dash.

